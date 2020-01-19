CNET: «готовятся к войне с эвоками» — в интернете высмеяли форму Космических сил США
Пентагон впервые опубликовал фотографии обмундирования недавно созданного подразделения — Космических сил США (USSF). Аккаунт американских ВМС в Twitter похвалил новую форму коллег, назвав её «внеземной». Но у многих пользователей она вызвала лишь недоумение, пишет CNET.
The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020
Pentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @DeptofDefense@usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7
People are mocking the Pentagon's new camo Space Force uniforms as if the Battle of Endor never happened pic.twitter.com/jqtCVtJdvu— Guy (@flimflamma) January 18, 2020
There are some smartasses joking the new Space Force Camo is only useful on Endor. I'm sorry but it's far more useful than that. It's also going to work just fine on Naboo, Dagobah, Kashykk, Takodana and the dry parts of Scariff.— Scott Manley (@DJSnM) January 18, 2020
I love the new Space Force uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Khz4HtY2Ll— Bryan Young (@swankmotron) January 18, 2020
Me when I saw the new Space Force uniforms #Endor pic.twitter.com/RqjxccXRfo— ₵₳₴Ʉ₳Ⱡ ₵ⱤɎ₱₮łĐ (@CCryptidd) January 18, 2020
BREAKING: First images emerge from the first operation carried out by the US Space Force. pic.twitter.com/BvVxtqItaC— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 18, 2020
I actually like the new #spaceforce uniforms. But I think they should have stuck to the old uniforms. Unless we invading Endor. pic.twitter.com/2XOWO2i0dV— Optimized Soul (@AJMcMillenn) January 18, 2020
the new space force camo we wish we had pic.twitter.com/O91ZuN6kYb— Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) January 18, 2020
Mad that Space Force didn't select my uniform design. pic.twitter.com/D6MU9XdRJv— jon gabriel (@exjon) January 18, 2020
The fact that these aren’t Space Force’s new uniforms comes as a massive disappointment to me. pic.twitter.com/rVwuDCg5vX— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 18, 2020
The Space Force uniforms we deserve.#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/hbVXuG5cZi— John E.L. Tenney (@JohnELTenney) January 18, 2020
Shouldn't space force camo be black with little stars on it? https://t.co/5xWRbRoiR4— kyle cassidy (@kylecassidy) January 18, 2020
Make this the Space Force camo, you cowards. pic.twitter.com/xyfRUPiqul— Rori! (@RoriComics) January 18, 2020
Trump’s first plan with the Space Force is to rebuild the Death Star. pic.twitter.com/SzbaKpgNLe— Cameron Grant (@extracoolcam101) January 18, 2020
Sure, but if you think the Space Force *uniforms* are something, wait'll you see the ships! pic.twitter.com/V6gSj80lmm— John Kovalic (@muskrat_john) January 18, 2020
