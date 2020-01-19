CNET Оригинал

CNET: «готовятся к войне с эвоками» — в интернете высмеяли форму Космических сил США

Материал представлен в пересказе ИноТВ
Фотографии новой формы Космических сил США вызвали живое обсуждение в Twitter. Камуфляж одежды привлёк внимание фанатов «Звёздных войн», которые сделали шуточное предположение, что новые войска Трампа собираются воевать против вымышленной расы эвоков, обитающих на лесной луне планеты Эндор, передаёт CNET.
CNET: «готовятся к войне с эвоками» — в интернете высмеяли форму Космических сил США
Reuters

Пентагон впервые опубликовал фотографии обмундирования недавно созданного подразделения  Космических сил США (USSF). Аккаунт американских ВМС в Twitter похвалил новую форму коллег, назвав её «внеземной». Но у многих пользователей она вызвала лишь недоумение, пишет CNET.           

По словам издания, новая форма Космических сил совершенно не походит на то, что носят персонажи «Звёздного десанта», «Звёздного крейсера «Галактика» или даже «Звёздного пути». Тем не менее, дизайн одежды привлёк «нежелательное» внимание фанатов «Звёздных войн», которые высмеяли её за наличие камуфляжа.
 
В конце концов, космическое пространство не славится растительностью, с которой необходимо «сливаться» межгалактическими солдатам. Поэтому фанаты «Звёздных войн» предположили, что президент Трамп планирует использовать космические войска для войны с эвоками, которые обитают в лесах вымышленной луны планеты Эндор.
 
«Они что, собираются воевать за лесную луну Эндора?»  написал автор научно-фантастических произведений Чак Вендиг в ответ на твит Космических сил. И он был далеко не единственным, кого интересовал этот вопрос.
 
«Ржунимагу. (Новая форма USSF.  ИноТВ) идеально подходит, чтобы прятаться в космических джунглях»,  отреагировал на публикацию режиссёр «Тор Рагнарёк» Тайка Вайтити. «Люди насмехаются над Пентагоном из-за новой камуфляжной формы Космических сил, словно битвы за Эндор никогда не было»,  саркастически заметил другой пользователь.
 
 
«Некоторые умники шутят, что новый камуфляж Космических сил годится только для Эндора. Простите, но он гораздо практичнее. Его можно отлично использовать на Набу, Дагобе, Кашиик, Такодане и в сухих частях Скарифа»,  иронизирует ещё один блогер.
 
 
Издание сделало подборку комментариев пользователей Twitter по теме, которые оно сочло наиболее забавными:
 
BryanYoung: Я люблю новую форму Космических сил
 
 
₵₳₴Ʉ₳Ⱡ ₵ⱤɎ₱₮łĐ: Моя реакция на новую форму Космических сил
 
 
SantiagoMayer: Срочные новости. Появились первые кадры с первой операции Космических сил США.
 
 
OptimizedSoul: Мне действительно нравится новая форма Космических сил. Но, я думаю, им стоило оставить старую. Если, конечно, мы не собираемся вторгаться на Эндор.
 
 
SaintBrianTheGodless: новый камуфляж Космических сил, который мы хотели бы получить.
 
 
jongabriel: Злюсь, потому что Космические силы не выбрали мой дизайн формы.
 
 
PatrickChovanec: Меня глубоко расстраивает, что новая форма Космических сил выглядит не так
 
 
JohnE.L. Tenney: Форма Космических сил, которую мы заслуживаем
 
 
kylecassidy: Разве камуфляж Космических сил не должен быть чёрным с белыми звёздочками?
 
 
Rori!: Сделайте этот костюм формой Космических сил, трýсы!
 
 
CameronGrant: Первая задача Трампа для Космических сил  заново построить «Звезду смерти» (Трамп на картинке говорит: «Мы заново построим «Звезду смерти». Она будет потрясающей, поверьте мне. Очень роскошной. И заплатят за неё повстанцы!»)
 
 
JohnKovalic: Вы считаете, что форма Космических сил  это нечто, подождите, вы ещё их кораблей не видели!
 
 
Рост популярности слов «форма» и «Эндор» в Twitter вынудил Космические силы США дать ответ. Представители ведомства объяснили, что форма создавалась с оглядкой на существующие образцы других подразделений, чтобы сократить траты на её производство.
 
В ответном твите Космические войска не упомянули о планах атаковать какие-либо объекты или планеты из «Звёздных войн». Они также ответили на просьбу CNET прокомментировать ситуацию. 
 
Материалы ИноТВ содержат оценки исключительно зарубежных СМИ и не отражают позицию RT
Подпишись на наш Telegram-канал, чтобы не пропустить лучшие заметки ИноТВ
источник
CNET США Северная Америка
теги
вооруженный конфликт космос США
Сегодня в СМИ
Новости smi2.ru
Загрузка...

Ссылки по теме

Популярное

INFOX.SG

Загрузка...
Лента новостей RT

Новости партнёров