В лондонском аэропорту Хитроу сообщили о «серьёзном инциденте» на взлётном поле

NEWS (Clarification): Two ground vehicles collided head-on ~6am at London Heathrow today, both male drivers were injured, 1 sent to hospital. Some gates at T5 are/were inaccessible due to the incident. Image via: https://t.co/bpll8EN8nE | Info via: https://t.co/Xe9KoqxOyspic.twitter.com/5uZKRZGUpy