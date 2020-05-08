Группа кораблей НАТО покинула Баренцево море

Группа кораблей НАТО покинула Баренцево море. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба 6-го флота США.
  globallookpress.com

В группу входят эсминцы Porter, Donald Cook, Roosevelt ВМС США и фрегат Kent ВМС Британии.

4 мая Северный флот взял на сопровождение корабельную группу НАТО, зашедшую в акваторию Баренцева моря. 

