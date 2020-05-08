Группа кораблей НАТО покинула Баренцево море
- globallookpress.com
Mission Complete: @USNavy destroyers & @RoyalNavy#British frigate departed the #Barents Sea May 8, following seven days of #Arctic operations.— U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) May 8, 2020
The Surface Action Group will continue operations above the #Arctic circle!#OpenForBusiness#PowerForPeacehttps://t.co/rsCCcguSVZ
В группу входят эсминцы Porter, Donald Cook, Roosevelt ВМС США и фрегат Kent ВМС Британии.
4 мая Северный флот взял на сопровождение корабельную группу НАТО, зашедшую в акваторию Баренцева моря.