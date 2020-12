Новый «юбилей» безмедальной серии: российские биатлонисты остались без наград по итогам спринта в Хохфильцене

Sturla Holm Laegreid becomes the first man to win two competitions this winter - it's a @NSSF_Biathlon quadruple victory in the Hochfilzen! 🤯



🥇 Sturla Holm Laegreid🇳🇴

🥈 Johannes Dale🇳🇴

🥉 Johannes Thingnes Boe🇳🇴



Rewatch the men's sprint on https://t.co/bk5aBBaMLgpic.twitter.com/jeUA7W5pvy