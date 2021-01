МЮ выбивает «Ливерпуль» из Кубка, Головин спасает «Монако»: главные события выходных в европейском футболе

Liverpool’s record since they beat Crystal Palace 7-0:



Drew 1-1 vs. West Brom

Drew 0-0 vs. Newcastle

Lost 0-1 vs. Southampton

Won 4-1 vs. Aston Villa (U23)

Drew 0-0 vs. Man Utd

Lost 0-1 vs. Burnley

Lost 2-3 vs. Man Utd



What’s happened to the champions? pic.twitter.com/hkJZoxHwdG