Коллекция жакетов Медведевой, гимн Гагариной к ЧМ и проект Плющенко и Бузовой: что обсуждают в мире фигурного катания

The official song for the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021 will be performed by international artists Måns Zelmerlöw and Polina Gagarina. The single will be released on February 19, 2021.



