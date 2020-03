«Хрустальный глобус» Репилова, серебро Большунова и победа Логинова: чего добились россияне в зимних видах спорта

Attention please! May we present you a very rare case of two first places in the men's PGS finals in Blue Mountain today! Austria's Benny Karl took the win today at the penultimate competition of the season together with Mirko Felicetti! 🥳🔥🤗🥇💪🥇#fissnowboard#twofirstplacespic.twitter.com/51Z8nlZ0kr