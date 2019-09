«В работе с Даниилом не было никакой политики»: Албон об отношениях с Квятом, переходе в Red Bull и Гран-при в Сочи

🗣 "I raced at Sochi in F2 and I won there, so it’s a track I enjoy and I’m looking forward to being back on a circuit I’m familiar with." 👊 @alex_albon previews the #RussianGP 🇷🇺👉 https://t.co/ImKSCvgYw5#F1pic.twitter.com/ZIncutoTYV