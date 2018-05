Чемпионство «Ювентуса», гол Черышева на 92-й минуте и первое поражение «Барселоны»: итоги футбольных выходных в Европе

For 22 years, for 1,235 games, for 49, 49 undefeated, for 7 FA Cups, for 3 @PremierLeague titles, for two Doubles, for winning the league at Old Trafford and White Hart Lane, for Wengerball, for the Invincibles, for your total love and devotion, we want to say... #MerciArsène❤️ pic.twitter.com/xkRXjLAid2