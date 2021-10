Шанс Мельниковой в многоборье, отсутствие Байлз и обновление мужской сборной: чем интересен ЧМ по спортивной гимнастике

Rather than the Floor Exercise routine she competed at #Tokyo2020, Vladislava Urazova (RGF) has returned to an older routine for this World Championships in Kitakyushu 🇯🇵. Here's the #Tokyo2020 Olympic team gold medallist in training today. #Gymnastics#Kitakyushu2021#GWC2021pic.twitter.com/CC3jT3QnXD