Медаль в лыжном хаф-пайпе, два серебра в санях и успехи юниоров: как россияне выступают в зимних видах спорта

More champions 🥇were crowned today at the junior #shorttrack world championships in Bormio 🇮🇹!



Here are the winners of the day 💥😍:



1000m: Sun Long 🇨🇳 & Gilli Kim 🇰🇷



3000m relay: Netherlands women 🇳🇱 & Korea men 🇰🇷#ShortTrackSkating#junior#worldspic.twitter.com/6JaR13QtLq