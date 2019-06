Три золота в борьбе, вылет футболистов и бронза 55-летней китаянки: итоги шестого дня Европейских игр

#Congratulation to #EuropeanGames winners & medalists 🏓

Women's Singles

🥇- Yu Fu 🇵🇹

🥈- Han Ying 🇩🇪

🥉- Ni Xia Lian 🇱🇺



Men's Singles

🥇- Timo Boll 🇩🇪

🥈- Jonathan Groth 🇩🇰

🥉- Tomislav Pucar 🇭🇷



*all 6 players qualified to #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/6CwN357JSe