Церемония открытия, победы в баскетболе, успехи в боксе: итоги первого дня Европейских игр в Минске

Fresh of a mixed team silver at the worlds, Gaby Bayardo seeds top in the recurve women’s event at @Minsk2019BY.



1. 🇳🇱 Gabriela Bayardo – 666

2. 🇷🇺 Ksenia Perova – 662

3. 🇧🇾 Karyna Kazlouskaya – 654



