Поражения российских юниорок и триумф несеяной польки: чем завершились женские финалы «Ролан Гаррос»

Comeback Queen 👑



Elsa Jacquemot battles back from a set down to beat Alina Charaeva 4-6 6-4 6-2 and claim the girls' singles title at #RolandGarros



She becomes the first French player to win the title since @KikiMladenovic in 2009 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zKT1OF3uIx