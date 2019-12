Хет-трик Карлсена, четвёртые места Артемьева и Гири, провал Карякина и Непомнящего: как в Москве завершился ЧМ по рапиду

It's official! 16-year-old Alireza Firouzja took World Rapid Championship silver, Hikaru Nakamura got bronze and Vladislav Artemiev missed out on a medal but gets the consolation of sharing the prize money equally with the other two: https://t.co/6VHUpvjwVn#c24live#RapidBlitzpic.twitter.com/UVDYgpN2gT