«Это называется «манипуляция информацией»: в российском МИД опровергли слова сенатора США об отказе в визе

We have long been calling on the #UnitedStates🇺🇸 to remove lawmakers from any travel restrictions as a first step towards abolition of «blacklists». #BTW the senator did not apply for a visa at our Embassy and did not inform about his plans to visit @Russia🇷🇺 https://t.co/SQLA4uvKPhpic.twitter.com/RQXBHozJg0