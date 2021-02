Золото Голиковой, серебро Кулижникова и четыре бронзы: как российские конькобежцы стартовали на ЧМ

🏆 Laurent Dubreuil 🇨🇦 is the new World Champion in the 500m! He's the second Canadian skater to earn that title, after Jeremy Wotherspoon in 2008! 🔥



It's silver for Pavel Kulizhnikov (RSU) and Dai Dai Ntab 🇳🇱 takes his first individual World medal🥉#SpeedSkating#WorldSpeedpic.twitter.com/DB6t8UM30R