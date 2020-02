Число жертв коронавируса в Китае увеличилось до 2788

On Thursday, 327 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Chinese mainland with 44 new deaths:



- 78,824 total confirmed cases, another 93 in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao and 32 in Taiwan

- 2,788 deaths

- 36,117 discharged #coronavirus#CoronavirusOutbreakpic.twitter.com/JAgpA219Ln