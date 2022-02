Главы МИД стран G7 договорились о поставках оружия на Украину и санкциях против России

Important meeting with G7 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇯🇵🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇪🇺 and🇺🇦 FMs. We are clear Putin must fail and sovereignty restored. We agreed to continue to:



🛡supply defensive weapons and equipment to Ukraine



📉escalate sanctions to debilitate the Russian economy



🌍 call out Putin in global fora pic.twitter.com/KBXABwfBq0