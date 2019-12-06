В Миннесоте упал вертолёт с тремя людьми на борту

Вертолёт Национальной гвардии США Black Hawk UH-60, на борту которого находилось три человека, упал в штате Миннесота.

«Мы можем подтвердить падение вертолёта UH-60», — говорится в сообщении в Twitter национальной гвардии Миннесоты.

Уточняется, что трое находившихся на борту людей были служащими Национальной гвардии штата.

Отмечается, что нахождение пропавших и их состояние являются главным приоритетом.

18 ноября в аэропорту техасского Сан-Антонио произошло столкновение двух самолётов.

