В Миннесоте упал вертолёт с тремя людьми на борту
«Мы можем подтвердить падение вертолёта UH-60», — говорится в сообщении в Twitter национальной гвардии Миннесоты.
We can confirm that the @MNNationalGuard UH-60 helicopter went down south of St. Cloud. Local authorities are on the scene.— MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) 5 декабря 2019 г.
Уточняется, что трое находившихся на борту людей были служащими Национальной гвардии штата.
Отмечается, что нахождение пропавших и их состояние являются главным приоритетом.
The Minnesota National Guard and local emergency services are currently trying to determine the location and status of the aircraft. The helicopter had three Minnesota National Guard personnel on board.— MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) 5 декабря 2019 г.
Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our— MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) 5 декабря 2019 г.
soldiers and their families at this time.
