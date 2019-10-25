Марию Бутину передали иммиграционной службе США
- © mvbutina/ facebook.com
- globallookpress.com
Maria Butina was released from a US prison this morning and was taken into custody by the US Immigration and Naturalization Service, prison says; she is expected to be deported to Moscow. https://t.co/KjaSOVZhKC— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) October 25, 2019
24 октября стало известно, что Бутина подписала документы об освобождении из тюрьмы.
Как отмечали в российском посольстве в США, россиянка прибудет из Соединённых Штатов в Москву утром 26 октября.