Марию Бутину передали иммиграционной службе США

Осуждённую в США россиянку Марию Бутину освободили из тюремного заключения и перевели под арест службы гражданства и иммиграции. Об этом сообщает телеканал NBC со ссылкой на федеральную тюрьму. Ожидается, что девушка в скором времени будет депортирована в Россию.
24 октября стало известно, что Бутина подписала документы об освобождении из тюрьмы.

Как отмечали в российском посольстве в США, россиянка прибудет из Соединённых Штатов в Москву утром 26 октября.

