Две российские штангистки дисквалифицированы за допинг

The ITA reports that it has sanctioned Russian weightlifters Svetlana Shimkova, Oksana Slivenko and Rinat Kireev for the use of prohibited substances based on data retrieved by the @wada_ama from the Moscow laboratory.



▶️https://t.co/ea05XSBjcO#KeepingSportRealpic.twitter.com/SjGn7XzY6y