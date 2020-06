Квят впечатлил известного рок-музыканта навыками игры на гитаре

🏎️ Is @kvyatofficial joining @BiffyClyro? 🎸



🏁 Is Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil ready for a virtual F1 grand prix?



👥 The pair met thanks to @5liveSport's Guestlist



Guitar lessons 👐🏽 F1 drive ⬇️

📲 https://t.co/zVtqN9FCym#bbcF1pic.twitter.com/I609VX5xuG