Американская гимнастка по-русски пожелала удачи Мельниковой на предстоящем ЧМ

The 2017 world all-around champion @morgihurd has a message for her #AllAround co-stars.

She even tests out her Chinese and Russian 🙊. @_gelyamelnikova



Watch episode three for an all-access look into the lead-up to #Stuttgart2019 👉https://t.co/O38hL2chg8pic.twitter.com/Nv4qCXYjs5