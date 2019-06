Футболистам «Ливерпуля» за победу в Лиге чемпионов подарили золотые айфоны

📲 Each @LFC player has received a customised 24k gold plated @Apple iPhone X after winning the @ChampionsLeague.



✒️ 27 players & Jurgen Klopp will receive a phone, which is personalised with their name and squad number.



💰 Each iPhone is worth over £3,500.



📝 IG/idesigngold pic.twitter.com/RWBjkOG3Gi