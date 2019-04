Олимпийский чемпион в беге на 1500 метров дисквалифицирован на четыре года за допинг

The @iaaforg Disciplinary Tribunal has banned former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya for four-years starting 03 Feb 2018. #CleanSport#antidoping#AIUNews@ADAK_KE@athletics_kenya@SportRes_UK

