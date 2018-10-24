Менеджер Нурмагомедова заявил, что Макгрегор не получит реванша
«Хабиб Нурмагомедов — чемпион. Он слишком занят, чтобы отвечать тебе. Хабиб наслаждается жизнью и временем. Ему всё равно, кто и что о нём говорит. Но я отвечу слабому и жалкому человеку на его оправдания», — написал менеджер российского спортсмена в своём Instagram.
First of all the champion @khabib_nurmagomedov is too busy enjoying his life and his family and does not give a shit what anyone says but this is my response to this weak soul, him and his sorry ass team already making some stupid ass excuses. 1) When a man gets held against his will and listens to you gasp for air, hopeless on your back how do you win a fight? If this was a street fight you’d be done. You got out grappled and out wrestled, looking like a little child. 2) Second round - the wrestler/grappler out struck you and hit you with a K Bomb and put you on your ass, taken down and hit with missile strikes from the guard and getting smashed in front of your whole family & crew. 3) Khabib stood the whole round with you to make a point that you’re a front runner. If you can knock someone else you give up like you did 5 times in your fighting career. THEN YOU MENTIONED THIS IS ONLY BUSINESS YOU PUT YOUR WHITE FLAG IN THE MIDDLE OF BATTLE 4th round - God put mercy in Khabibs heart and decided to show the world you’re a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn’t even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap. It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the shit you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill
По его словам, в первом раунде Макрегор выглядел как ребёнок. Нурмагомедов имел полное преимущество и во втором отрезке, продержался в стойке в третьем раунде и проявил милосердие в четвёртом.
«Хабиб провёл болевой приём — даже не удушающий. Это твой позор. Ты не получишь реванша. Иди и открой новый магазин с алкоголем. Просто замолчи и иди дальше», — добавил Абдель-Азиз.
6 октября в Лас-Вегасе Нурмагомедов защитил титул UFC в лёгком весе, победив Макгрегора удушающим приёмом в четвёртом раунде.
