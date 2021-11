Турция и Польша будут сотрудничать по вопросу мигрантов

🇹🇷 FM @MevlutCavusoglu has called 🇵🇱 FM @RauZbigniew to coordinate efforts to stop weaponisation of the migration.



Poland and Turkey, @NATO allies, will work together to counter the use of illegal migrants by Lukashenko’s regime as a hybrid attack against the neighbours.



🇵🇱🤝🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/5ZXxDXFyPC