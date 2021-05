Глава МИД Швейцарии прокомментировал предстоящую встречу Путина и Байдена

Delighted that we can offer our good offices to the #UnitedStates 🇺🇸 & #Russia 🇷🇺 👉 President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. @POTUS and President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E will meet in #Geneva on June 16. #Switzerland 🇨🇭 is committed to dialogue 👥 and diplomacy 🤝 #GenevaSummit