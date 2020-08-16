В Нью-Йорке в годовщину терактов 11 сентября будет включена световая инсталляция

Власти Нью-Йорка обеспечат включение световой инсталяции в годовщину терактов 11 сентября несмотря на пандемию коронавируса.
В Нью-Йорке в годовщину терактов 11 сентября будет включена световая инсталляция
Об этом сообщил губернатор штата Эндрю Куомо в своём Twitter.

Он отметил, что штат обеспечит медицинский персонал и надзор.

13 августа в США за сутки было зафиксировано свыше 55 тыс. случаев заболевания COVID-19.

