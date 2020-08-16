В Нью-Йорке в годовщину терактов 11 сентября будет включена световая инсталляция
- Reuters
Об этом сообщил губернатор штата Эндрю Куомо в своём Twitter.
NYS will provide health personnel & supervision so that @Sept11Memorial can mount the Tribute in Light safely.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020
I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers.
We will #NeverForget.
Он отметил, что штат обеспечит медицинский персонал и надзор.
13 августа в США за сутки было зафиксировано свыше 55 тыс. случаев заболевания COVID-19.