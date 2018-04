Макрон высказал мнение о роли США в мире

.@EmmanuelMacron: "I think the U.S. today has a very strong role to play for peace in different regions of the world, and especially the Middle East, and I think it's one of the last resorts player for this peace and for multilateralism." #FoxNewsSundayhttps://t.co/TT1D89E6Fapic.twitter.com/6ws8LR1FwZ