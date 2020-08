Коман выиграл 20-й трофей в профессиональной карьере

Kingsley Coman has won his 20th major trophy in his professional career at the age of just 24.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



He’ll have more trophies than birthdays at this rate. pic.twitter.com/PxZVvoA8sA