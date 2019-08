Сборная Шотландии по футболу объявила состав на матч с Россией

Here is your Scotland squad to take on Russia and Belgium.



➡️ Scotland v Russia tickets: https://t.co/lMnT8q5vm0

➡️ Scotland v Belgium tickets: https://t.co/s7zNoOcHFp



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/yB1bhg7E3l