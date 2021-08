Грузовой корабль Dragon успешно выведен на орбиту и движется к МКС

After successfully launching at 3:14am ET (07:14 UT), a @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is on its way to the @Space_Station!



🤩 The crew will soon welcome new @ISS_Research, tasty new food options, & more upon its planned arrival Aug. 30 at 11am ET (15:00 UT): https://t.co/nKRz2KTocJpic.twitter.com/d797Ul3Ah0