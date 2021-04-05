Корабль Crew Dragon отстыковался от МКС

Пилотируемый космический корабль США Crew Dragon, на борту которого находятся четыре члена экипажа, отстыковался от Международной космической станции (МКС).
Об этом сообщает NASA в Twitter.

В состав экипажа входят астронавты NASA Майкл Хопкинс, Виктор Гловер, Шеннон Уокер и астронавт Японского агентства аэрокосмических исследований JAXA Соичи Ногучи.

В октябре 2020 года корабль Crew Dragon пристыковался к МКС.

