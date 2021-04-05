Корабль Crew Dragon отстыковался от МКС
- Reuters
Об этом сообщает NASA в Twitter.
With four astronauts aboard, the @SpaceX Crew Dragon undocked from the Harmony module's forward-facing port on the @Space_Station at 6:30am ET. It's relocating to the space-facing port to prepare for the arrival of the next @Commercial_Crew mission & an upcoming cargo delivery: pic.twitter.com/tQniLQ00wm— NASA (@NASA) April 5, 2021
В состав экипажа входят астронавты NASA Майкл Хопкинс, Виктор Гловер, Шеннон Уокер и астронавт Японского агентства аэрокосмических исследований JAXA Соичи Ногучи.
В октябре 2020 года корабль Crew Dragon пристыковался к МКС.