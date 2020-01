Ракета-носитель Falcon 9 стартовала с кораблём Crew Dragon

LIFTOFF! @SpaceX’s In-Flight Abort Test began at 10:30am ET with liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at @NASAKennedy on a mission to show the #CrewDragon spacecraft’s capability to safely separate from the rocket in the unlikely event of an emergency. Watch: https://t.co/vjbZFBIMHDpic.twitter.com/o0qtQvYBhx