«Под наблюдением находятся более 300 тысяч человек»: Мурашко оценил ситуацию с COVID-19 в России

This is the 1st consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik-V vaccine with millions of doses to follow. Plans to 'Make in India' for use in 🇮🇳, 🇷🇺 & 3rd countries. Deeply value support from long-standing friend Russia. Over a decade of 🇮🇳🇷🇺 special & privileged strategic partnership pic.twitter.com/3CDc8yFRK0