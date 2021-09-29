Выпущена песня с неопубликованного альбома Дэвида Боуи
- Reuters
Отмечается, что название композиции — You've Got a Habit of Leaving.
Depending where you are on the planet, if it’s 29th September you might be streaming the radio edit of You've Got A Habit Of Leaving from the forthcoming Toy album, via your favourite streaming service. More details regarding that and the rest of the Era Five box, later today. pic.twitter.com/0eD2Q0GaUo— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) September 29, 2021
Уточняется, что послушать песню можно «через ваш любимый стриминговый сервис».
Дэвид Боуи скончался в 2016 году.
Более 136 млн пластинок было продано за время карьеры музыканта.