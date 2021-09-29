Выпущена песня с неопубликованного альбома Дэвида Боуи

Новая песня с невыпущенного альбома Toy музыканта Дэвида Боуи стала доступна, сообщается в официальном аккаунте Боуи в Twitter.

Отмечается, что название композиции — You've Got a Habit of Leaving.

Уточняется, что послушать песню можно «через ваш любимый стриминговый сервис».

Дэвид Боуи скончался в 2016 году.

Более 136 млн пластинок было продано за время карьеры музыканта.

