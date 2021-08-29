AFP: в Кабуле произошёл мощный взрыв
Watch: Smoke rises from what appears to be another explosion in the Kabul airport area in Afghanistan, according to social media posts.
Агентство Aśvaka сообщает со ссылкой на очевидцев, что взрыв произошёл в результате удара ракеты по одному из домов.
#Breaking:
An explosion was heard in #Kabul.
Witnesses say the blast was caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the Gulai area of Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district.
There are no reports of casualties in this incident yet.