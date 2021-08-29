AFP: в Кабуле произошёл мощный взрыв

В Кабуле произошёл мощный взрыв, сообщает AFP. Подробности инцидента не приводятся. Телеканал Al Arabiya опубликовал видео, на котором, как предполагается, показано место взрыва. Официально информация не подтверждена.
Агентство Aśvaka сообщает со ссылкой на очевидцев, что взрыв произошёл в результате удара ракеты по одному из домов.

