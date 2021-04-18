Три человека погибли при стрельбе в Техасе

Три человека погибли при стрельбе в американском городе Остин (штат Техас). Как сообщили в медицинской службе, стрельба могла произойти во время бытового конфликта.

По сообщениям полиции, подозреваемый всё ещё скрывается, а опасности для широкой общественности нет.

Ранее три человека погибли и ещё двое получили ранения в результате стрельбы в баре в американском городе Кеноша (штат Висконсин).

16 апреля произошла стрельба в здании логистической компании FedEx в Индианаполисе, тогда погибли восемь человек.

