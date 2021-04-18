Три человека погибли при стрельбе в Техасе
UPDATE3: Active Attack/Shooter incident 9600 blk Great Hills Trl continues to be an active Law Enforcement scene. No additional patients have been reported or located at this time. 18 #ATCEMS assets are currently on scene. Continue to avoid the area. More information to follow.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021
По сообщениям полиции, подозреваемый всё ещё скрывается, а опасности для широкой общественности нет.
At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021
Ранее три человека погибли и ещё двое получили ранения в результате стрельбы в баре в американском городе Кеноша (штат Висконсин).
16 апреля произошла стрельба в здании логистической компании FedEx в Индианаполисе, тогда погибли восемь человек.