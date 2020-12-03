Мощный взрыв произошёл на складе рядом с Бристолем
- Reuters
Как заявили в скорой помощи, поступило сообщение о «серьёзном инциденте». По данным пожарных, в результате «сильного взрыва» есть несколько пострадавших.
🚨🚨 We are currently responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth. Crews from @AFRSAvonmouth@AFRSSouthmead@AFRSYate@AFRSPatchway@AFRSKingswood & @AFRSTemple are in attendance. Thread. 🚨🚨— Avon Fire & Rescue Service (@AvonFireRescue) December 3, 2020
Emergency services are at the scene of a large explosion in Avonmouth. The fire service has confirmed there have been casualties. More here: https://t.co/O4ZA3Z02pUpic.twitter.com/APpAIH2GKk— ITV News West Country (@itvwestcountry) December 3, 2020