Мощный взрыв произошёл на складе рядом с Бристолем

Несколько человек пострадали из-за сильного взрыва на складе в британском Эйвонмуте недалеко от Бристоля, сообщает Sky News.
  • Reuters

Как заявили в скорой помощи, поступило сообщение о «серьёзном инциденте». По данным пожарных, в результате «сильного взрыва» есть несколько пострадавших.

