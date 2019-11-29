Полиция сообщила об инциденте на Лондонском мосту

Короткая ссылка
Полиция Великобритании сообщила об инциденте на Лондонском мосту. По данным СМИ, речь может идти о стрельбе.
Полиция сообщила об инциденте на Лондонском мосту
  • © Martyn Wheatley/ZUMAPRESS.com
  • globallookpress.com

Как отмечает Sky News, поступали сообщения о выстрелах.

Подробностей произошедшего не поступало. В настоящее время полиция оцепила территорию. 

Ошибка в тексте? Выделите её и нажмите «Ctrl + Enter»
Подписывайтесь на наш канал в Яндекс.Дзен
Новости smi2.ru
Загрузка...
Сегодня в СМИ
  • Лента новостей
  • Картина дня
Все новости
Загрузка...
18+

© Автономная некоммерческая организация «ТВ-Новости», 2005—2019 гг. Все права защищены.

Сетевое издание rt.com зарегистрировано Роскомнадзором 21 декабря 2016 г., свидетельство Эл № ФС 77-68119

Главный редактор: Симоньян М. С. Адрес редакции: Москва, Боровая улица, 3к1. Телефон: +7 499 750-00-75 доб. 1200 E-mail: info@rttv.ru

Политика АНО «ТВ-Новости» в отношении обработки персональных данных

Организации, признанные экстремистскими и запрещённые на территории РФ

Данный сайт использует файлы cookies

Подтвердить