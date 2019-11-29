Полиция сообщила об инциденте на Лондонском мосту
We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground.— MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019
Как отмечает Sky News, поступали сообщения о выстрелах.
BREAKING: Police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge amid reports of shots being fired, according to the Met Police— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 29, 2019
Get the latest on this story here: https://t.co/4XzgH2KxJ7pic.twitter.com/MW2jDxsxdp
Подробностей произошедшего не поступало. В настоящее время полиция оцепила территорию.