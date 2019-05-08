Стало известно имя первенца принца Гарри и Меган Маркл
- Reuters
Об этом сообщается в Twitter королевской семьи.
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 8 мая 2019 г.
Мальчика назвали Арчи Харрисон Маунтбаттен-Виндзор.
Ранее пара показала журналистам родившегося 6 мая сына.
Свадьба принца Гарри и американской актрисы Меган Маркл состоялась 19 мая 2018 года в Виндзорском замке.