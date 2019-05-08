Стало известно имя первенца принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

Сыну британского принца Гарри и его жены герцогини Суссекской Меган Маркл дали имя.
Стало известно имя первенца принца Гарри и Меган Маркл
  • Reuters

Об этом сообщается в Twitter королевской семьи.

Мальчика назвали Арчи Харрисон Маунтбаттен-Виндзор.

Ранее пара показала журналистам родившегося 6 мая сына.

Свадьба принца Гарри и американской актрисы Меган Маркл состоялась 19 мая 2018 года в Виндзорском замке.

