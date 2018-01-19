Премьер Новой Зеландии объявила о своей беременности
«Я и Кларк взволнованы, в июне наша команда увеличится с двух человек до трёх. Я буду премьер-министром и мамой», — написала она на своей странице в Instagram, сопроводив пост фотографией двух больших и одного маленького рыболовных крючков.
And we thought 2017 was a big year! Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we’ll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats. I’ll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be “first man of fishing” and stay at home dad. I think it’s fair to say that this will be a wee one that a village will raise, but we couldn’t be more excited. I know there will be lots of questions, and we’ll answer all of them (I can assure you we have a plan all ready to go!) But for now, bring on 2018.
Как уточняет New Zealand Herald, обязанности главы страны в течение шести недель после рождения ребёнка будет исполнять заместитель Ардерн — Уинстон Питерс.