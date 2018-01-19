Премьер Новой Зеландии объявила о своей беременности

Премьер-министр Новой Зеландии Джасинда Ардерн объявила в соцсетях, что она беременна.

«Я и Кларк взволнованы, в июне наша команда увеличится с двух человек до трёх. Я буду премьер-министром и мамой», — написала она на своей странице в Instagram, сопроводив пост фотографией двух больших и одного маленького рыболовных крючков.

Как уточняет New Zealand Herald, обязанности главы страны в течение шести недель после рождения ребёнка будет исполнять заместитель Ардерн — Уинстон Питерс.


