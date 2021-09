Лава после извержения на острове Пальма покрыла 154 гектара земли

#EMSR546#ErupciónLaPalma



Another late night delivery for our #RapidMappingTeam



Using COSMO-SkyMed radar imagery they have produced an updated grading map that puts the extent of the lava at 154 ha and the number of buildings destroyed buildings at 320https://t.co/Ik72VSDKyppic.twitter.com/Sg3jtr1FSt