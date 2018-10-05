Нобелевская премия мира присуждена Денису Муквеге и Наде Мурад
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 5 октября 2018 г.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. #NobelPrize#NobelPeacePrizepic.twitter.com/LaICSbQXWM
Отмечается, что нобелевский комитет принял решение наградить Муквеге и Мурад за их усилия в борьбе с использованием сексуального насилия в качестве оружия в ходе войн и вооружённых конфликтов.