Нобелевская премия мира присуждена Денису Муквеге и Наде Мурад

Короткая ссылка
Нобелевская премия мира за 2018 год присуждена Денису Муквеге и Наде Мурад.
Нобелевская премия мира присуждена Денису Муквеге и Наде Мурад
  • © Reuters

Отмечается, что нобелевский комитет принял решение наградить Муквеге и Мурад за их усилия в борьбе с использованием сексуального насилия в качестве оружия в ходе войн и вооружённых конфликтов.

Ошибка в тексте? Выделите её и нажмите «Ctrl + Enter»
Подписывайтесь на наш канал в Яндекс.Дзен
Сегодня в СМИ
Новости smi2.ru
Загрузка...
  • Лента новостей
  • Картина дня
Все новости
Загрузка...
18+

© Автономная некоммерческая организация «ТВ-Новости», 2005—2018 гг. Все права защищены.

Сетевое издание rt.com зарегистрировано Роскомнадзором 21 декабря 2016 г., свидетельство Эл № ФС 77-68119

Главный редактор: Симоньян М. С. Адрес редакции: Москва, Боровая улица, 3к1. Телефон: +7 499 750-00-75 доб. 1200 E-mail: info@rttv.ru

Политика АНО «ТВ-Новости» в отношении обработки персональных данных

Организации, признанные экстремистскими и запрещённые на территории РФ

Данный сайт использует файлы cookies

Подтвердить