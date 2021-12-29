Умер бывший лидер демократов в сенате США Гарри Рид
«Гарри Рид был одним из самых удивительных людей, которых я когда-либо встречал», — написал Шумер в своём Twitter.
Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2021
He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class
He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day pic.twitter.com/8T9PiD7vY4
Он добавил, что флаги в Капитолии будут приспущены.
18 октября бывший госсекретарь Колин Пауэлл умер в возрасте 84 лет.