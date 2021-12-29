Умер бывший лидер демократов в сенате США Гарри Рид

Бывший лидер фракции Демократической партии США в сенате Гарри Рид умер в возрасте 82 лет, сообщил нынешний лидер демократического большинства в верхней палате американского конгресса Чак Шумер.

«Гарри Рид был одним из самых удивительных людей, которых я когда-либо встречал», — написал Шумер в своём Twitter.

Он добавил, что флаги в Капитолии будут приспущены.

18 октября бывший госсекретарь Колин Пауэлл умер в возрасте 84 лет.

